Will take party forward with blessings of all: Delhi Cong chief

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Newly-appointed Delhi unit Congress President Anil Chowdhry is busy meeting people coming to his house to congratulate him and also in coordinating relief material for northeast Delhi which was affected with the worst riots Delhi has seen in recent years that killed 53 people and left many homeless.

Speaking to IANS, Chowdhry said “I am thankful to the party especially Soniaji and Rahulji for appointing me as the President of the state unit”

The first priority of the Congress is to restore communal harmony and confidence among the people in the national capital, he said

The Delhi Congress President alleged that the social fabric of Delhi has been disturbed because of the politics of the BJP and the AAP.

When asked how will he manage the factions in the party he said that “I will take blessings and advise of all senior persons in the party and will take the party forward to its glory.”

Congress, which ruled Delhi for over 15 years, has been decimated to less than 5 per cent of votes in the capital with almost all its candidates losing their deposits in last month’s Assembly polls.

The party has been divided over issues since it lost power in 2013 and led to internal rifts within the camps led by late Sheila Dikshit and her opponents. After the demise of Dikshit, the party gave charge of the polls to Subhash Chopra but he also lost badly and quit his post and now his daughter Shivani Chopra has been made Vice President of the party.

The Congress has another chance to improve in the MCD polls due in the next two years.

