Will track murderers of BJP activists from abyss: Amit Shah

Mysuru, March 30 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Friday said if his party came to power in Karnataka, it would catch hold of murderers of his party activists even if they hide in the abyss.

Shah, on a two-day tour of election-bound Karnataka that votes on May 12 to elect a new government, was in Mysuru to meet the erstwhile royal family at Ambavilas Palace, also known as Mysore Palace.

He met Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the head of the family, and his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and wife Trishika Kumari Devi.

Shah tweeted that he had “a wonderful meeting with Maharaja Yaduveer, Rajamatha Pramoda and Maharani Trishika of the royal family of Mysuru”.

Addressing the media after meeting the royals, the BJP chief condemned the “killing of BJP and RSS workers under the Congress rule”.

He said over 24 workers have been killed and the the police has taken no action against the killers.

“They are roaming scot-free. They are being allowed to commit more murders. The Siddaramaiah government’s end is nearing and when the BJP forms the government, we will track the culprits from the abyss.”

–IANS

sar/vsc/vm