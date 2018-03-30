Will try doing at least two films a year: Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is enjoying the success of his latest release “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, says he will now try and do at least two films a year.

Kartik inaugurated a roller-coaster ride with augmented reality VR headgear at the Essel World amusement park here on Thursday.

The actor has done six films in a career spanning over seven years. Asked why he has kept low frequency of appearing on-screen and if he will continue doing that, Kartik said: “Actually, I kept my frequency very low when it came to featuring in a movie. But from now, I will try to increase that frequency and do more films.

“It was conscious decision from my side. I think I am able to concentrate more when I do one film at one time but now onwards, I will try to do at least two films in a year.”

Kartik has managed to grab a lot of attention with his latest hit “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, and he has found a fan in Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky Roshan.

“I am very happy with the kind of appreciation and compliments which I am still getting for the film and getting praise from Hrithik Roshan’s mother is a big thing and a compliment for me.

“Each thing which is happening right now is surreal for me. I am living my dream basically. In fact, I really respect the kind of compliments and appreciation I am getting for my work in ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety’ and I will make sure that I will not disappoint my audience in future,” added the actor, who became popular with “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”.

Kartik had recently walked the ramp with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan at designer Manish Malhotra’s show in Singapore. Bollywood lovers felt they would make a fresh pair for films.

Will he work with her in films?

“Of course… Why not,” question Kartik.

“Our show became a big hit, which is good thing to have. I was really glad that I was walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra for the first time, so it was great experience for me and walking with the stunning Kareena Kapoor has been a memorable experience for me. Let’s see hopefully in future, we will work together.”

Now Kartik is busy preparing for his next movie, which he is excited to talk about, but not entitled to.

–IANS

iv/rb/vm