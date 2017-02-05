Will use all legal means to reverse ban: Mike Pence

Washington, Feb 6 (IANS) US Vice President Mike Pence said that the Trump administration will use “all legal means at our disposal” to reverse the federal judge’s decision on the President’s travel ban, media reports said.

“We are going to win this argument,” Pence on Sunday said in an interview on Fox News.

“From the outset of his campaign and administration, the President of the United States has made it clear to put the safety of the American people first,” he said.

The Trump administration on Saturday launched an appeal of the Friday decision by federal Judge James Robart to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the immigration ban that for more than a week had impeded entry into the country for citizens of Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq and Yemen, Efe news reported.

On Saturday night, however, a federal appeals court denied the administration’s request to have the restraining order lifted, thus preventing the immigration ban from being reinstated.

Judge Robart “made the wrong decision,” said Pence in the Sunday interview, asserting that “under statutory law and under the Constitution, that authority belongs to the President.

Trump railed at Robart on Twitter on Saturday, calling him a “so-called judge” and accusing him of taking “law-enforcement away from our country,” adding that his ruling “is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

–IANS

vgu/