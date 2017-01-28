Will welcome those fleeing terror, war: Canadian PM

Ottawa, Jan 29 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will welcome “those fleeing persecution, terror and war”, regardless of their faith.

Trudeau’s message to refugees on Saturday came a day after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order putting a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the US and temporarily barring travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror &amp; war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada,” Trudeau tweeted.

