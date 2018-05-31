Will work on changing content of education: Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government will work on changing the content of education after improving the educational system.

“There is some problem in the content of our education. Soon after we are done with the issues related to the educational system, we will work on improving the content of our education although it will take time,” he said while interacting with government school students who qualified for IIT-JEE.

“Students after doing BA and B.Tech are not getting jobs. It is not that there are no jobs in the society, but the main problem is that what is being taught in the school, college does not have any use in practical life,” he said.

“We are following the same educational system which was imposed by the British on us.

“The educational system should be one where the students can earn after getting a degree and not have to run for jobs,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that no country can develop without education and every developed country has 100 per cent literacy rate.

“In every developed country, education is with the government. We also believe that education is the responsibility of the government.”

Praising the work done by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, he said: “Earlier, when I was new as Chief Minister, people used to come to me with requests to help their kids get admission in various private schools. Now I get requests from people to help their kids get admission in government schools.”

He said the steps taken by the Delhi government in education was forcing other states to improve their educational sector.

–IANS

nks/mr