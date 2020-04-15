Wilmots has to resolve conflict before joining Fenerbahce, says Iran FA

Tehran, April 15 (IANS) Marc Wilmots is set to take charge of Turkish giants Fenerbahce but there is an obstacle before him with an open case with world football governing body FIFA.

The Belgian left his job as Iran’s national football coach in early December after the two parties failed to reach consensus and the case still remains open in FIFA, Xinhua news agency quoted the Times daily as reporting on Wednesday.

The Iran football federation and Wilmots have filed lawsuits against each other and the ex-Belgium coach needs to bring this conflict to an end to be granted permission to lead the Turkish top-flight team.

Under stewardship of Wilmots, Iran has two wins over Hong Kong, China and Cambodia but two defeats against Bahrain and Iraq left it in third place in Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifications.

–IANS

rkm/aak/