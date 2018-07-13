Wimbledon curfew forces suspension of Djokovic-Nadal semi

London, July 14 (IANS) Serbia’s Novak Djokovic was leading Spaniard Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) in the second Wimbledon men’s semifinal here when the match was suspended to comply with the tournament’s 11 p.m. curfew.

Play will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday, ahead of the women’s final, with Djokovic just one set away from advancing to the Wimbledon final for the fifth time, Efe news reported.

Nadal, the world No. 1, and three-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic saw the start of their match delayed until after 8 p.m. Friday, as the first semifinal, pitting Kevin Anderson against John Isner, went on for six hours and 36 minutes.

Anderson ultimately prevailed 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (9-11), 6-4, 26-24 in the longest Grand Slam semifinal in history.

Officials suspended the Nadal-Djokovic contest after two hours and 54 minutes.

Under an agreement between the All England Club and residents of the adjoining neighborhoods of Southfields and Wimbledon Village, play must be halted at 11 p.m.

–IANS

in/