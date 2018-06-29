Wimbledon: Raja loses in first round

London, July 4 (IANS) India’s Purav Raja and his French partner Fabrice Martin lost a hard fought five-set battle to crash out of the men’s doubles competition at the Wimbledon tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

Up against Duan Lajovic of Serbia and Bosnia’s Mirza Baic in the first round, the Indo-French combination lost 2-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 9-11 in a mammoth encounter which lasted three hours and 37 minutes.

Lajovic and Baic will next meet the winner of the first round contest between Nikola Mektic of Croatia and Austria’s Alexander Peya and the Canadian-Austrian team of Daniel Nestor and Jurgen Melzer.

