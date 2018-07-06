Wimbledon: Sharan-Sitak enter 2nd round

London, July 7 (IANS) India’s Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak survived a tough five-set battle to enter the third round of the men’s doubles category at the Wimbledon tennis tournament here on Saturday.

The unseeded Indo-Kiwi combination had started poorly as they lost the first couple of sets to Julio Peralta of Chile and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos.

But Sharan and Sitak made a superb comeback, winning the next three sets to carve out a 6-7, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 victory in a gruelling contest which lasted for three hours and 22 minutes.

They will face Jonathan Erlich of Israel and Marcin Matkowski of Poland in the next round.

