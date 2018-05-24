Windies outshine World XI in Hurricane relief charity match

London, June 1 (IANS) West Indies rode on an all-round effort to thrash a star-studded World XI by 72 runs in one-off the Hurricane relief T20 match at the Lord’s here on Friday.

The match was organised to raise funds for the refurbishment of five cricket stadia in the Caribbean that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

Put in to bat, the West Indians rode on a solid 75-run opening stand between Chris Gayle (18) and Evin Lewis (58 from 26 balls; 4×5, 6×5) and vital contributions from Marlon Samuels, Dinesh Ramdin and Andre Russell to put a strong 199/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, only three World XI batsmen could manage to reach the double figures to be bundled out for a meagre 127 in 16.4 overs.

The World XI lost their top four wickets with just eight runs on the board even as Sri Lankan Thisara Perera raged a lone battle with a 37-ball 61, containing seven fours and three sixes.

Perera found little help from the other end as the Pakistan duo of Shoaib Malik (12) and Shahid Afridi (11) were the only other batsmen to cross the double figures.

Earlier, with the West Indians cruising to 51/0 in the powerplay, Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan managed to draw first blood with the wicket of the dangerous Lewis in the 8th over before off-spinner Malik packed back Gayle, who failed to get going.

World XI skipper Afridi struck immediately with the wicket of Andre Fletcher (7) but the Caribbean side recovered thereafter with Samuels (43 from 22; 4×2, 6×4) and stumper Ramdin (44 not out from 25; 4×3, 6×3) forging a 52-run stand.

Rashid then came back to dismiss Samuels but Russell’s 10-ball unbeaten 21, laced with three sixes ensured West Indies reach a challenging total.

Brief Scores: West Indies 199/4 (Evin Lewis 58, Dinesh Ramdin 44 not out, Marlon Samuels 43; Rashid Khan 2/48) beat World XI (Thisara Perera 61, Shoaib Malik 12; Kesrick Williams 3/41, Samuel Badree 2/4) by 72 runs.

–IANS

tri/ahm/