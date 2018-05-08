‘Winds of Change’: NatGeo chronicles ‘Ujjwala’ women

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) National Geographic has chronicled stories of the ill-effects of firewood smoke on women and how the government’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana of free LPG connections has changed their lives and safeguarded them from the health hazards.

The broadcaster is screening the one-hour documentary on the second anniversary of the initiative launched on May 1, 2016 by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The initiative aims to safeguard the health of women and children from the smoke emitted from households using firewood for cooking purposes. According to the government, it is committed to provide 80 million poor households with free LPG connections over the next few years.

The National Geographic documentary reminds of the need of such an initiative focusing on cleaner energy.

The “Winds of Change” chronicles the story of four women, who like others from 67 per cent of the rural households of the country, cook with biomass fuel.

It tells a story of how exposure to the smoke emanating from these bygone ways of cooking has an immediate impact on the environment and affects people across all ages.

The film showcases a narrative of the problems on-ground, reporting stories from across the country — covering areas from the Kashmir Valley, Assam, Uttar Pradesh to Odisha.

–IANS

sar/bg