Windsor ‘still has a laugh’ as she battles Alzheimer’s

London, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Rita Simons says that her former “EastEnders” co-star Barbara Windsor is “having some really good days” while coping with her degenerative ailment.

“Just because she’s got this terrible disease doesn’t mean she’s locked up in her flat all the time. She still has a laugh and having some really good days,” Simons told mirror.co.uk.

She also praised Windsor’s husband Scott Michael for taking care of her.

“She’s got Scott who is amazing. That is commitment. Without Scott, Windsor would be lost. He’s the most wonderful husband to her,” added Simons.

Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and has spent the last four years being treated for the condition. She has retired from charity work as well as acting as a result of the disease.

