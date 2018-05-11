Winfrey has smoked a little marijuana, says Gayle King

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) TV and entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey occasionally enjoys smoking marijuana, says her best friend and American television personality Gayle King.

During her first appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this week, King, 63, opened up about how even though she’s never dabbled with the drug, she’s not staunchly opposed to trying it, reports people.com.

Describing a conversation she had with actress Amy Schumer at Degeneres’ birthday party in February, she said that she had “never smoked a marijuana cigarette”.

Insisting on helping her out, Schumer responded by saying: “Well, we have to do something about that”, King recalled.

“I would try it, I would try it with Amy, but I don’t intend to do it publicly,” the news anchor continued, before adding that Winfrey “has smoked a little marijuana too, I don’t mind saying. I’m not telling tales out of school”.

But when asked whether Winfrey liked marijuana, King jokingly replied: “I refuse to answer on the grounds that it may incriminate her.”

“It’s not something that happens on a regular (basis),” King began to explain. She then abruptly announced that she was “going to change the subject”.

