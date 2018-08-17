Winnability will be sole factor for tickets polls: Odisha Congress

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (IANS) Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Monday said winnability will be the main focus in the party ticket distribution for the Assembly elections due in 2019.

He said the sitting MLAs are likely to retain tickets for the polls.

“Winnability will be the major factor while deciding on tickets. Besides, candidature of new faces will be taken into consideration,” said Patnaik.

The Congress on Monday held its Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) meeting to discuss various strategies, including guidelines for candidate selection.

“Nothing has been finalised. Fresh faces will be given tickets this time and the sole factor is winnability,” said the PCC president.

The party has decided to announce its first list of candidates in a fortnight.

IANS

