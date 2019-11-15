Winner announced by lottery system in Rajasthan civic polls

Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) An interesting scene was witnessed in Rajasthan’s Suratgarh during counting in the civic elections on Tuesday when a lottery system was used to decide the winner between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress candidates.

In ward number 31 of Suratgarh, Congress candidate Basant Bohra and BJP’s Ashok Aseri got 363 votes each at the end of counting, leading to a tie.

The returning officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Suratgarh Municipal Council then decided to go for the lottery system.

Chits with the names of both the candidates were made and then one was picked up in the presence of both the candidates which saw the Congress candidate as the winner.

The tie and the win by the lottery system has become the talk of the town.

–IANS

