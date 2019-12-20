Winter decor tips for your home

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANSlife) Winter is the season when one loves staying indoors, so why not give your home a complete winter revamp?

Winter colours

Make a style statement this year and create a different look altogether. Pastels and intense dark colors are also current favorites. Play around with the textures and create a truly memorable interior that will stay on in people’s minds long after the festivities. Basshobe Majumdar, HomeLane suggests using either the enchanted palette — burgundy, dark green, dark mustard, deep rust is proportionately used more and the magic blues are used only in accents — or the rustic palette — earthy, muted hues.

Rugs

Handmade rugs and throw blankets are very popular winter decor and add color and elegance to the interior. Not only do they keep the room cozy but also add a pop of colour to the background. Colorful handwoven woolen blankets and rugs are the current favourites.

Accessories and artefacts

With people going green and inclined more towards sustainable home decor, icons related to the festival are getting more implicated through art décor which is making a comeback. Eco friendly craft based decor like pinecones, ‘shola’ flowers, stuffed danglers, papier-mache danglers, wooden toys, paper fairies, can be used, HomeLane adds.

Accentuate with a hanging decorative

Suspending a plant, lantern or any decorative piece from the ceiling not only makes the room eye-catching, but also makes the ceiling look higher. If you love hanging wall paintings, do not shower your money on multiple small paintings. Invest in one large wall painting that would accentuate the wall paint, suggests Ameesha Puri, Avian Luxury Furniture.

Lighting

White light is better for high concentration tasks like reading and cooking. It is also linked to our body’s natural circadian rhythm that is influenced by sunlight. The sun at noon emits white light and in the evening warm light, this regulates our body’s natural circadian rhythm also called “sleep wake cycle” in humans, says Sumit Padmakar Joshi, Signify Innovations India.

Candle light is also a favorite element, and candles of all shapes and sizes add warmth and whimsy to any space.

