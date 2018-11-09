Winter session of Odisha Assembly begins

Bhubaneswar, Nov 16 (IANS) The winter session of the Odisha Assembly began on a stormy note on Friday as members of the opposition Congress created a ruckus over farmers’ issue.

Unable to run the House, Speaker Pradip Amat adjourned it till Saturday following repeated stalemate.

The Congress demanded a discussion on the farmers’ issue during the Question Hour.

As the Speaker did not relent, the Congress members went into the well of the House and shouted slogans against the state government demanding a discussion on several issues of the farmers. The Speaker initially adjourned the House till 12.14 p.m. and then till Saturday.

Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra told the media later that the government had suppressed the farmers’ agitation using the police force. “We condemn this and sought a discussion in the House. But the Speaker didn’t allow us. Thus, we protested it.”

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) member Samir Dash said there was no need to create pandemonium since the Speaker had accepted the adjournment motion notice of the Congress.

The House condoled the deaths of former MLAs Prasanna Kumar Pal, Bansidhar Sahoo, two soldiers Champeswar Mahakud and Brajmohan Behera and Doordarshan video journalist Achyutananda Sahu.

–IANS

