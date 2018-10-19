Wipro rejigs India business to focus on enterprises, PSUs separately

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (IANS) Software major Wipro had re-organised its India business, hiving off state-run Public Sector Undertakings and government organisations from enterprise business, a top official said on Wednesday.

“As part of our India business reorganisation, we are carving out PSUs and government business, given their distinct operating rhythm and need for differentiated execution rigour,” Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Neemuchwala said in a statement here.

Keeping the rest of its India strategy unchanged, the city-based IT major will focus on enterprise customers, leveraging on its new and core portfolio offerings in line with its global business.

“The India PSU and government business will be carved out of the IT Services segment in financials of the third quarter (October-December),a he said after the company announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2018-19.

The enterprise business will continue to be part of the company’s global IT services segment.

“Our outlook for the quarter ending December 31 reflects this change,” added Neemuchwala.

Business from India and West Asia accounted for 8.1 per cent of the company’s revenue ($2,041 million/Rs 14,380 crore) for the quarter as against 8.6 per cent a quarter ago and 9.9 per cent a year ago.

–IANS

bha-fb/prs