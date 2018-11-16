Wish it’s my last visit to Ram Lalla in tent: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Lucknow, Nov 20 (IANS) “Sah Karyavahak” of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Monday prayed at the makeshift temple of Lord Ram at the disputed site in Ayodhya and wished this was his last “Darshan” of the deity under a tent.

In the temple town to oversee the preparations for the “Dharm Sabha” to be held on November 25, the number two in the RSS said that he prays to the God that the next time he is in Ayodhya, he visits Lord Ram in a grand temple.

The comment assumes significance as pressure is building on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre to bring a Bill or ordinance favouring early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He added that the event on November 25 is being held at the request of Hindu seers and that as Hindus, they all (RSS) will participate in it.

Joshi also reiterated the commitment of the organisation for Ram temple construction.

“We assume that the Hindu community at large would accept the invite of the seers for the Dharm Sabha and turn up in large numbers” he added.

When asked to comment on what should the government do, Joshi said he will not comment on that but added that they will however request the Supreme Court — where the matter is pending — to “acknowledge that the matter is very sensitive and pertains to the faith for Ram temple construction” and to “remove the obstacles in its way”.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the long-pending matter and bring out an early solution.

