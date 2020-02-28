Wishes pour in for Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) As Janhvi Kapoor turned 23 on Friday, wishes poured in for the actress from her family, friends, fans and followers.

Janhvi’s sister Anshula Kapoor greeted Janhvi on her birthday and shared the video of the birthday girl blowing out the candles on four cakes of different shapes and sizes on her Instagram story.

The Instagram story caption reads, “Happy birthday baby girl… I love you Janhvi Kapoor.”

Mumbai-based stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a sweet picture of Janhvi getting ready for her shoot, with a caption that said, “Happy birthday Jhanvi Kapoor lover of parathas, ice creams and many many cuddles… hope you get all this and much much more! You are my adorable little baby muse and playing dress up with you always makes my day… love you loads have the best day.”

A social media user wrote: “Happy birthday to the sweetest actress #JanhviKapoor”, while another said: “Wish you a very happy birthday #JanhviKapoor…Stay blessed and keep smiling always…#HappyBirthdayJanhviKapoor.”

Another post read: “Happy birthday Choti hawa hawai, stay blessed.”

One fan wrote: “”Happy birthday gorgeous…keep smiling always ”

On the work front, Jahnvi will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena’s upcoming biopic “The Kargil Girl” and Hardik Mehta’s “Roohi Afzana”.

