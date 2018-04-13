With 11 medals, Indian Oil sports stars shine at 2018 CWG

Ahmedabad, April 18 (IANS) State-owned oil marketing behemoth Indian Oil’s sports champions delivered a record performance by winning 11 medals — four Gold, four Silver and three Bronze — at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games (CWG) at Gold Coast, Australia.

The company’s table tennis stars Manika Batra with two gold medals, a silver and a bronze for a total of four medals and Achanta Sharath Kamal with a gold, a silver and a bronze for a tally of three medals, were at the forefront of India’s magnificent showing at the Games.

Not far behind were shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth who bagged gold and a silver and N. Sikki Reddy who claimed gold and a bronze.

Teeanger Mehuli Ghosh, who is the PSU’s player scholarship, missed the gold by a whisker and had to settle for silver in the women’s 10 metres Air Rifle event.

The best performance, according to an official release by Indian Oil, was by the table tennis and badminton players. Sharath and Manika spearheaded the TT challenge in the team championships as India claimed its maiden men’s and women’s team gold medals.

Subsequently, the 22-year-old Manika created history by becoming the first Indian woman paddler to win a Singles gold medal at the CWG.

Indian Oil had its representation in hockey (India finished fourth) too in the form of Kothajit Singh and Gurinder Singh, both defenders while in athletics, Indian Oil’s scholarship player, Amoj Jacob qualified for the final round in the 4×400 metres relay.

Indian Oil Chairman Sanjiv Singh congratulated the players for their performances.

“Our sportspersons have undoubtedly shown commendable determination, grit and ambition for achievement, and this was instrumental in their success,” he said.

“I am confident that in the future, too, our sportspersons will continue to strive hard and prove their merit so as to keep our national flag flying high in the international arena.”

–IANS

