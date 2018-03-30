With around Rs 30,000 cr turnover, Amul posts 14% growth

Anand (Gujarat), April 2 (IANS) The dairy brand Amul from the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) on Monday announced huge gains in sales, with a provisional turnover of Rs 29,220 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

Amul, in a press statement said its branded consumer products such as cheese, butter, milk beverages, paneer, cream, buttermilk and dahi registered a growth of 14 per cent over the previous year, growing between 20 to 40 per cent.

Amul, which has registered a growth rate of over 18 per cent over last eight years, however, said its turnover last year had grown only 8 per cent over the previous year “mainly due to decline of 60 per cent in the commodity sales as a result of depressed market conditions” globally and back home.

Having a farmer-member strength of over 36 lakh across 18,700 villages of Gujarat, the 18 member unions of Amul procures an average total of 211 lakh litres of milk per day.

It also plans to enhances milk processing capacity to 380-400 lakh liters per day from the current level of 320 lakh litres and expects a turnover of over Rs 50,000 crore in the next two years.

