With Cavani and Suarez, Uruguay can beat anyone: Captain

Sochi (Russia), July 1 (IANS) The captain of the Uruguayan soccer team, Diego Godin, has said that his team “can beat anyone” when strikers like Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez reach the level that they have shown at the World Cup in Russia.

“When they are like this we can beat anyone,” said the Celeste captain after Uruguay won 2-1 against Portugal and entered the quarterfinals of the World Cup, reports Efe.

“We work very hard to reach the result and contain the opponent, now we have to enjoy the moment and from now think of France,” he said on Saturday.

