With focus on AI and 5G, OPPO opens research institute in China

Beijing, April 6 (IANS) Aiming to boost its capabilities in new innovations, Chinese handset maker OPPO on Friday launched a research institute in China.

The company also has separate research centres in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Japan (Yokohama) and the US (Silicon Valley).

OPPO Research Institute has also joined hands with Stanford Artificial Intelligence (AI) Laboratory to establish OPPO-Stanford Collaboration Lab to explore AI front-end technologies and applications.

“OPPO Research Institute is the new investment for our future beyond the existing R&D system. With its various affiliated research centres and our flexible and dedicated research and cooperation with external partners, OPPO will further improve its innovation capabilities,” Tony Chen, CEO, OPPO, said in a statement.

The smartphone maker is also collaborating with New York University, Beijing Technology University, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications and China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) Standards Research Institute on 5G technology.

“We want to take lead in the development and application of AI, 5G and other technologies so that we can continue to offer products combining art and technology,” Chen added.

