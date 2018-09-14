With no rains, temperature rises in UP

Lucknow, Sep 17 (IANS) The temperature in most parts of Uttar Pradesh increased on Monday as the rains have retreated in the state “by and large”, the weatherman said.

There are no chances of rainfall in any part, according to the Regional Met Office.

Director of he Regional Met office J.P. Gupta said that the sun will shine bright across the state and the mercury is likely to climb a few notches.

The skies are reportedly clear in most parts of central and western Uttar Pradesh and Poorvanchal.

The minimum temperature in the state capital Lucknow was recorded at 19 degrees celsius on Monday, the maximum temperature is likely to be 33 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature logged in other major cities of the state include 23 degrees Celsius in Gorakhpur, 22.1 in Kanpur, 23.2 in Allahabad and 24 in Jhansi.

–IANS

md/ksk