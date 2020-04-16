With two new Covid-19 cases, Bihar’s tally at 72

Patna, April 16 (IANS) Two new Covid-19 cases were reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 72, a health department official said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have launched door-to-door screening to identify coronavirus infected people in Covid-19 affected districts of the state.

State Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that two more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday evening, taking the tally to 72 in the state. The new patients are said to be a 35-year-old man from Vaishali and a 65-year-old man from Patna. So far, the state has reported one Covid-19 death.

The screening drive is being started in Siwan, Nalanda, Begusarai and Nawada, which are said to be Covid-19 affected districts of the state, Kumar added.

There are 29 cases of coronavirus from Siwan, 8 from Munger, 6 from Patna, 5 from Gaya, 8 from Begusarai, 3 from Gopalganj, 6 from Nalanda and 3 from Nawada and Saran, whereas in Lakhisarai, Vaishali and Bhagalpur one case each has come to light.

