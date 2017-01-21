Withdraw my security and use it for public, Kejriwal urges Punjab CEO

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to withdraw his security and deploy it for public security, given what he said was poor law and order in the state.

In a letter to Punjab CEO V.K. Singh, Kejriwal said all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates have already made it clear they did not require security provided to them by the government.

“I have noticed that during my tour of Punjab, a large number of police personnel are deployed for my security, which in my view is not required. I want withdrawal of the security provided to me,” Kejriwal said in the letter.

“Our clear position is that given the poor law and order in Punjab, all this security apparatus should be deployed for the safety and security of the people of the state,” Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

He urged Singh to take a quick decision in the matter to restore public confidence during elections.

Punjab will elect its new 117-seat assembly on February 4.

–IANS

