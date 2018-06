Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Rapper Wiz Khalifa might be collaborating with Le’Veon Bell as he has been spending a lot of time in the recording studio with the football player.

Tmz.com spoke with Khalifa about the Pittsburgh Steelers superstar, and the “Captain” hitmaker says Bell has been hanging around the ID Labs studio a lot lately.

Bell had earlier collaborated with Snoop Dogg.

–IANS

