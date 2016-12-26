Wolfsburg extend defender Knoche’s contract till 2020

Berlin, Dec 26 (IANS) German football club VfL Wolfsburg renewed the contract of central defender Robin Knoche on Monday for three seasons — till 2020.

Knoche has played 115 games for the Bundesliga club since making his league debut on August 19, 2011. He earlier moved to the VfL Wolfsburg’s youth team from Olympia Braunschweig in 2005.

“We are delighted about the contract extension with Robin. As a player from our own youth sides, he is an extremely important figure of identification, an idol for our current youth team players and he identifies to 100 per cent with VfL Wolfsburg,” club director Olaf Rebbe said in a statement.

“He has developed into an established Bundesliga player with us and he is not yet at the end of his development. He could prove a very important player for us in the future.”

Knoche said: “I grew up here at VfL Wolfsburg, which makes me all the happier that VfL are placing their trust in me. Here I have the best possible conditions to develop further.

“I will continue to work hard to help the team quickly get back on track and begin playing the sort of successful football which we have become used to in recent years.”

