Wolfsburg part ways with sporting director Rebbe

Berlin, April 28 (IANS) Wolfsburg and sporting director Olaf Rebbe have mutually agreed to part company, the struggling Bundesliga football club has confirmed in an official statement.

Rebbe has been relieved from all his duties with immediate effect while his contract stipulated until June 2018 will expire, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We thank Olaf Rebbe for the very trusting and good cooperation over the past five years. He took the position of the sporting director at Wolfsburg in a very difficult situation in 2016. With him we were able to maintain in Germany s top flight,” Wolfsburg’s management spokesman Wolfgang Hotze said.

The 38-year-old manager had been promoted after Klaus Allofs was sacked in December 2016. However, under Rebbe the “Wolves” are once again relegation threatened even though he appointed four different coaches since his promotion.

“Wolfsburg and its employees have been very close to my heart over the past five years. I would like to thank everyone involved for an intensive time. I wish the club, the fans and the city many victories in the future,” Rebbe told the club’ s official homepage.

Relegation threatened Wolfsburg clash with bottom side Hamburg on Saturday.

–IANS

tri/vm