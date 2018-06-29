Wolfsburg sign striker Ginczek, sell midfielder Didavi to Stuttgart

Berlin, June 30 (IANS) VfL Wolfsburg have signed striker Daniel Ginczek from Stuttgart, while selling midfielder Daniel Didavi to their fellow German football club.

Wolfsburg confirmed on Friday that Ginczek has penned a deal until June 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Daniel Ginczek was one of our desired players and we are happy that he opted for us. With his qualities and positive mentality, he can be a real reinforcement for our team,” Wolfsburg’s sporting director Joerg Schmadtke said.

The 27-year old wore Stuttgart’s jersey for three seasons. He made 72 outings and provided 26 goals and 11 assists.

“Of course my farewell from Stuttgart wasn’t easy but I had a great time there and found many friends. However, the talks with those responsible at Wolfsburg have convinced me quickly,” Ginczek said.

On the same day, Wolfsburg announced that midfielder Didavi has joined his former club Stuttgart.

After two years at Wolfsburg, Didavi has agreed to terms of a three-year deal with his former team Stuttgart.

“We are happy and proud that Daniel is back home. He is one of the most dangerous midfielder in the league. With his footballing qualities he fits perfectly to Stuttgart,” Stuttgart club president Wolfgang Dietrich said.

Didavi played two seasons for Wolfsburg where he never made the desired breakthrough. He made 55 appearances and provided 14 goals and 12 assists.

“I am so happy to be back home. I really missed the whole environment. Now that I had the opportunity to transfer, it was immediately clear for me that I would like to go back,” Didavi, who received the jersey no. 10, said.

