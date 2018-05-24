Woman, 2 minor daughters burnt alive in Haryana town

Chandigarh, May 31 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a young woman and her two minor daughters were burnt alive as fire swept their residence in Haryana’s Karnal town on Thursday, police said.

As fire broke out in a two-storeyed building in Ram Nagar area of Karnal town, around 130 km from here, firefighters and local residents broke the walls of the first floor of the building to rescue another family staying there.

The building was completely gutted. It is believed that a short-circuit in a sofa manufacturing unit on the ground floor of the building led to the fire.

The fire spread quickly and the woman, Pooja, 28, and her two minor daughters, Pari and Suhana (aged 5 and 7), were trapped inside their room, police said.

Family members of the victims refused to let the postmortem examination be carried out till a case was registered against the owner of the sofa manufacturing unit.

