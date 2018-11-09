Woman arrested over alleged strawberry contamination

Sydney, Nov 11 (IANS) A woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the alleged contamination of strawberries in the Australian state of Queensland, police said on Sunday.

The 50-year-old woman, who has not been identified, will appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday after being charged on Sunday evening, according to a statement by Queensland police.

Dozens of cases of strawberries with sharp needles concealed inside the fruit were discovered in September, leading authorities to pass a law stiffening penalties for the deliberate sabotage of fruit.

