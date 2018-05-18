Woman battered to death, brother-in-law held

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) A 52-year-old woman was battered to death by her brother-in-law and his four sons in east Delhi, police said on Friday. The main accused has been arrested.

Accused Mussa, 70, and his sons were booked for murder at the Jagatpuri police station. He was arrested from his hideout in east Delhi on Thursday.

The crime was committed on Wednesday, during which Mussa along with his sons attacked Farida and her husband Haider Ali, younger brother of Mussa, due to a dispute over property at their native place in Uttar Pradesh and east Delhi’s Jagatpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh told IANS.

Raids are on at the suspected hideouts of the absconding accused in Bijnor, Singh said.

The officer said Mussa and Haider scuffled over the property dispute, following which their wives also joined in. As Mussa began to beat up Haider, Farida came to his rescue, following which Mussa and his four sons attacked her with an iron pipe and baseball bats. Farida died of severe head injuries.

The murderous attack, videotaped by a neighbour, was made in full public view but none came forward to help the victim, the family’s neighbour Tahir Ali said.

–IANS

sp/tsb/bg