Woman, child injured as constable’s gun goes off

Kolkata, June 8 (IANS) A woman and her child were injured when a rifle of a RPF constable accidentally went off at the Dum Dum Metro station here on Friday, police said.

The accident took place around 1.45 p.m. when the gun discharged and the bullet ricocheting off the wall to leave the pair injured, said police.

“It was when they (RPF personnel) were changing duty that the incident took place,” a police official said.

The woman and her child were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

