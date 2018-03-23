Woman co-pilot of crashed Coast Guard chopper dead

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) An injured woman co-pilot of an Indian Coast Guard helicopter which had crash landed in Raigad on March 10, has succumbed to her injuries, an official said here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commandant, Capt. Penny Chaudhary, was on life support system after she sustained head injuries, and breathed her last on Tuesday evening at the INHS Asvini naval hospital, said Indian Coast Guard spokesperson Commandant Avinandan Mitra.

She suffered internal head injuries and bleeding after a Coast Guard helicopter crashed near Murud in Raigad in Maharashtra, 18 days ago and the rotor hit her head.

At that time, the ill-fated chopper was on a routine sortie with four passengers including Deputy Commandant Balwinder Singh, Asst. Commandant Penny Chaudhary and two divers.

Though she managed to escape from the crashed chopper, she was hit on her helmet by the slow-moving rotor blade when it landed on the rocky Nadagram beach.

