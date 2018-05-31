Woman commits suicide after failing teacher’s exam

Gurugram, June 1 (IANS) A woman committed suicide after failing in her B.Ed examination, police said on Friday.

The deceased was the wife of Sunil Kumar, who hails from Uttar Pradesh but was living in Manesar, where he works in a private firm.

“Kumar’s wife had appeared in B.Ed exams but failed to pass. She hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her rented house leaving a suicide note behind,” said a police officer.

According to the officer, in her suicide note, she wrote: “I wanted to do a lot in life but could not do so. No one should be blamed for my extreme step. My son deserves high level education so that he be a successful man in the life.”

–IANS

