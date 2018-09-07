Woman commits suicide at Chhatarpur metro station

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) A woman allegedly committed suicide on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Saturday disrupting services briefly on the stretch, the transporter said.

“A woman passenger allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Chhatarpur station around 4 p.m, resulting in a minor delay in the onward journey of the Metro. The services resumed in a few minutes after the incident,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

The woman’s identity could not be ascertained since no identification paper were found on her, a Metro official said.

–IANS

vn/prs