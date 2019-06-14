Woman confronts tailor for objectionable remarks, gets stabbed

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) A 30-year-old woman was stabbed by a tailor with a scissor after a verbal spat broke out between the two in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area.

The incident took place on Monday after the tailor reportedly made objectionable remarks against the victim’s sister, the police said.

According to the police, the woman along with her two sisters had gone to the tailor’s house to confront him over the comments he made against one of the sisters. But the verbal confrontation soon turned ugly as the tailor, identified as Brijesh, lost his cool and stabbed the woman on her face with a scissor.

“The woman sustained injuries on her face. She was discharged from hospital after treatment the same day,” a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against Brijesh and his two accomplices, Arvind and Aakash, who have been arrested, the officer added.

–IANS

rag/arm