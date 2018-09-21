Woman, differently-abled daughter found dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) A 60-year-old woman and her 40-year-old differently-abled daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home here on Saturday, police said.

An police officer said that a call reporting the incident in west Delhi’s Mianwali area was received earlier in the day.

“Their maid made the call. She rang the doorbell several times, but when there was no response, she went inside from another door and found the two lying in a pool of blood,” the officer said.

He said that while Shashi Talwar’s throat was slit, her daughter Nidhi was killed with “blunt force”.

“Their hands and mouths were tied,” the officer said, adding that there was no robbery or theft angle to the double-murder case as the jewellery was found intact.

Shashi’s husband died two years ago and her sons live in Canada and Mumbai.

“It was a friendly entry because there were two tea cups lying in the drawing room,” the officer said, hinting that someone known to the family could be involved in the crime.

–IANS

