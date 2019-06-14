Woman doctor assaulted in Himachal, colleagues threaten stir

Shimla, June 17 (IANS) A woman doctor was allegedly assaulted in Himachal Pradesh and doctors here and other parts of the state, protesting the attack on medicos in Kolkata by wearing black badges on duty on Monday, threatened to go on strike if action was not taken against the guilty.

The woman doctor was allegedly assaulted by unidentified people at a primary health centre in Seraj, the home assembly constituency of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Resident Doctors Association of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here threatened to go on a two-hour ‘pen down’ strike on Tuesday and an indefinite strike later on, if strict action was not taken against the accused.

Association General Secretary Bhartendu told reporters here that probe into the assault of the woman doctor was on.

“If no strict action is taken, we will go on indefinite strike from Wednesday,” he said.

–IANS

vg/vd