Woman found dead at her residence in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 20 (IANS) A middle-aged woman was allegedly strangulated to death at her residence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Seuli Pal, who ran a beauty parlour in her house, was found dead by her husband, Lakhikanta Pal, when he returned home from work on Friday night.

“The body was found in her bedroom, adjacent to the beauty parlour, at around 9.30 p.m. on Friday. A piece of cloth was fastened around her neck,” a police officer said.

–IANS

