‘Woman found dead in Gurugram house was pregnant’

Gurugram, Jan 27 (IANS) A 25-year-old woman, whose semi decomposed body was recovered from the bed storage in the house she was living here on Saturday, was pregnant, says a forensic expert.

The body of the deceased, Babita, hailing from Gaya in Bihar, was found in the bed storage in the rented room she was living in with her husband Rajesh.

“The murdered woman was one and a half months pregnant. She was strangled to death and rope marks are visible on her neck,” senior forensic expert Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted an autopsy on the body, told IANS.

Babita’s body was found on Saturday (January 26) after her neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the house.

Rajesh, a cab driver, who hails from Alwar district in Rajasthan, has been missing since Monday this week.

Police said that the couple married around eight months ago.

Babita was a divorcee and the children from her first husband live with her parents in Jal Vihar area of Sector 46 here.

“Prima facie investigation revealed that Rajesh doubted his wife’s character, and this led to her murder,” a police officer said.

“Our teams are conducting raids searching for Rajesh,” the officer added.

— IANS

