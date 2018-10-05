Woman found dead near vacant house in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) A 40-year-old woman was found dead near a vacant house here on Saturday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Meghna Yadav said that a call was received at 9.25 a.m. reporting that a body was lying near the back door of the house in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar.

“It wasn’t her house,” the officer said, adding that a watchman used to be its caretaker but was missing when the police reached the spot.

The police found her lying face down with no apparent injuries.

“She was bleeding from her nose,” Yadav said.

