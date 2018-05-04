Woman gang raped in MP’s Sihore, two BJP supporters booked

Sihore (Madhya Pradesh), May 6 (IANS) A 28-year-old woman was gang raped by two persons working for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, following which a case was registered and one person arrested, police said on Sunday.

Ashta police station SHO V.D. Veera told IANS that the young woman worked at a skilling centre run by one Raja Collector, who is one of the two accused of the complainant’s rape.

A case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Raja arrested. His accomplice Mukesh Thakur is absconding.

The accused are said to be linked to an influential BJP leader.

–IANS

