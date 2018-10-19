Woman gang-raped in West Bengal, 2 held

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) A woman was allegedly gang-raped brutally in a secluded area in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, police said on Sunday.

“The homemaker of Madhyapara area was alone when two persons, Parimal Rai and Ratnu Munda, took her away and raped her on Saturday night. Today we received a complaint and based on the victim’s statement we arrested both of them,” a police officer of Dhupguri police station said.

The woman in her late twenties was admitted to the local hospital with severe injuries.

The police officer said there are reports that the victims was subjected to severe atrocities. “The investigation is going on,” he added.

