Woman gynaecologist killed in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Oct 12 (IANS) A women gynaecologist was found murdered at her clinic in Indirapuram township of Ghaziabad on Thursday midnight, police said on Friday.

A resident of Nyay Khand II, Sarla Nath (46), wife of Manju Nath, ran a clinic, Family Health Care Centre.

Normally she used to return home around 10 p.m. On Thursday, when she didn’t reach home till midnight, her husband phoned her and, getting no response, reached the clinic to find her lying dead with a stab wound in the abdomen.

The victim’s daughter told the police that she chatted with her mother till 10 p.m. But her phone remained unanswered after that, she said.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said they were confident of arresting the criminals soon.

–IANS

