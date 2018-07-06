Woman held for killing husband over domestic violence

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) A young woman murdered her 28-year-old husband early on Tuesday when he returned home in south Delhi in a drunken state, police said, adding that the woman also suffered stab injuries.

Police said the accused woman Chhutki, 21, was admitted to All India Institure of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre for treatment.

Rana, a painter, had returned drunk to their Aya Nagar home, to which Chhutki objected, Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

“Heated exchanges between the two led to violence, in which both stabbed each other with a kitchen knife. Prima facie, Rana attacked Chhutki with a knife. He was found lying injured and was taken to AIIMS but was declared brought dead,” Baaniya said.

The couple hailed from West Bengal and were staying in Aya Nagar for the last three months.

–IANS

