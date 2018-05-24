Woman held for thrashing mother-in-law in Kolkata as video goes viral

Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) A middle-aged woman was arrested on charge of assaulting her septuagenarian mother-in-law after a quarrel over plucking of flowers without her permission, Kolkata Police said on Thursday.

The arrest was made after a video clipping of the crime went viral on the social media on Tuesday night.

“Swapna Paul of Boral Uttarpara in South Kolkata’s Garia area was arrested on Wednesday for beating up her mother-in-law Jashoda Paul, 75, for plucking flower from the trees in the house without her permission. Charges of assault and domestic violence were slapped against the accused,” an officer from Bansdroni police station said.

The accused woman was, however, released on bail.

In the video clipping, the accused could be seen repeatedly pulling the hair of the victim and shoving her against a wall.

Social media users condemned the act, with many terming it “inhuman” and demanding immediate and exemplary punishment to the accused.

–IANS

